Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I remember being asked to attend the Bais Yaakov convention when I was in high school. It consisted of cohorts of high school girls from across the country, coming together for a weekend retreat.

I didn’t appreciate the opportunity back then, so I passed along my spot to a friend. Had this then been transformed into something for adult women to come together and strengthen one another, you bet I would’ve been there.

Bais Yaakov is not a school. It is the term Moshe uses when speaking to the Jewish women. We as Jewish women are a unit. When we realize that, we are a force to be reckoned with.

Organizations, fundraisers, chesed, women helping each other in business, mental health, work/life balance, in Torah growth and questioning the social norms – that’s Bais Yaakov at its best.

It’s us women forgetting our superficial differences or even our differing methods of observance and coming together as one, to make the world a better place.