Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We were brought up saying we always follow Beis Hillel. They are more reasonable. And Beis Shammai? Well, they are not. They have no time for playing games. But it is not true. I think that Beis Hillel just represents a mindset where we as a people are holding right now.

We are also taught that during the time of the third Beis HaMikdash and the Mashiach we will follow the rules or the laws of Beis Shammai. How can that be? Is it possible that because when Mashiach comes and Hashem’s presence in the world will be so apparent, and the Beis HaMikdash will be back as well as the ingathering of the exiles and the return of the ten tribes from exile we will be in a totally different frame of mind. Let’s call it – a frame of mind that encompasses Beis Shammai. A much stricter outlook on life. And we will be on board. Because it will be a time when the yetzer hara will be defeated.

While he is around, we need all the help we can get. Hence, we follow Beis Hillel. But you never know when that will change! We are just about there!