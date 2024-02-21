Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In a world that is so often riddled with chaos, finding tranquility becomes a challenge. For me, this serenity is embodied in the color blue, a hue that mirrors the calm of waters and the vastness of skies. This affinity for blue prompted me to paint the majority of my home in varying shades of blue, including the door. Living in Nevada, where the beach’s calming embrace is miles away, I’ve sought to create my own oasis of peace. It definitely helps things, but certainly is not enough to bring someone zen.

Blue holds a profound significance in Jewish life, symbolizing depth, wisdom, and divine intervention. The sapphire’s association with the luchot and Moshe’s staff, along with the techelet in tzitzit and the Mishkan, serve as enduring reminders of our spiritual heritage and divine hashgacha. These elements are not mere artifacts of history, but are vibrant, living symbols that weave through the fabric of our daily lives, reminding us of the calmness and steadiness that comes from faith that Hashem is guiding us.

Advertisement





In embracing blue, I connect to a tradition that values serenity, faith and the presence of Divine intervention in our lives. It’s a reminder that in the midst of life’s storms, we can find peace and clarity, knowing that Hashem is leading the way. All we need to do is follow the path laid out for us, carrying the calmness of blue in our hearts and homes.