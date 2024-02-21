Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Blue has a lot of possible meanings. Obviously, it is a color, and it happens to be my favorite color.

Blue is also an emotion. You can be feeling blue. Not exactly a great emotion, because, blue indicates a type of depression.

Advertisement





Regarding the color blue. There are many shades of blue. Royal blue, light blue, navy, are just a handful of colors. Keep expounding on the color blue and you might touch on techeiles. Which is another shade of blue, although people might argue that techeiles is its own color.

So how did blue become an emotion indicating depression or feeling sad. You would think that blue would be a happy color. The sky being blue is a great thing. It means that there is no rain and that the odds are the sun is out. So, the question is – How did blue become a depressing emotion? I have not found an answer. I don’t think it is a Jewish definition. In other words, I don’t think being blue in Judaism would make sense. It is a color. But I am open to all answers from my readership.