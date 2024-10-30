Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Among the many outstanding women mentioned in the Torah, including our matriarchs – Sarah, Rivka, Leah, and Rachel – Bruriah, the daughter of Chananya ben Tradyon and the wife of the sage Rabbi Meir, stands out. She was a true eischet chayil, and overcame soul-crushing adversity, while holding on to her emunah and trust in Hashem. No one could have fault her if she had become bitter and withdrawn.

Bruriah was a female scholar, but in addition to being brilliant in her knowledge of halacha, she was also considerate, brave, resilient, and defiant.

She suffered tremendous loss in her personal life, yet she carried on. Her parents were burned to death by the Romans for teaching Torah, an activity she continued despite the risk of brutally losing her life; her brother became a criminal, allegedly because he was overshadowed by his sister’s superior intellect – no doubt it was heart-breaking for her; and her sister was sold into slavery, specifically to a brothel. It’s said her husband was able to rescue her but no doubt her sister suffered physical and psychological damage.

Bruriah’s two sons died suddenly one Shabbat, but due to her incredible compassion and courage, instead of understandably falling apart, she waited to tell her husband with words that would be comforting to him. She posed it as a halachic question. If one lends you precious jewels for safekeeping, are you obligated to return them to their owner when he asks. Of course, Rabbi Meir answered. Bruriah then revealed that their sons had suddenly passed away, that Hashem had come to take them back.

Such thoughtfulness, fortitude, and sensitivity are middot that we should all try to emulate.

