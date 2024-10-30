Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Ah, Bruriah – such a name, full of yiras Shamayim and gadlus. She was the daughter of Rav Chananya ben Tradyon, wife of Rabbi Meir, and a true talmida chachama. Her Torah knowledge put many men to shame, and yet, how many girls today are named Bruriah? Not many, right?

Why? Well, it’s no secret there’s a disturbing story mentioned by Rashi in Avodah Zarah 18b, and some people say that’s enough reason to avoid the name. But is it just that? Or is there another reason? Some might whisper that “Bruriah” carries a feminist connotation – too much learning, too much sharpness for a woman in today’s frum world.

Let’s face it: in a community where “Sara” and “Rivka” are seen as the epitome of tznius, “Bruriah” might feel like it’s too loud, too forward. Maybe some see it as a statement. But here’s the kicker – some poskim and rabbanim quietly name their daughters Bruriah anyway, holding on to the hope that she grows up with the righteousness and brilliance of her namesake. So, maybe it’s not all about that one story in Rashi after all.

