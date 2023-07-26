Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The key to a good life is having comfort. What does that mean?

It means you have to take comfort in the fact that Hashem is involved in everything that you do and everything that happens to you, good or bad. If you do not have the comfort that Hashem is in your life every single day working with you and your decisions, then you have worries. You are worried that this bad thing will happen or someone will do something bad to you. If you have worries, you do not have comfort. You might be comfortable in terms of possessions, but you do not have comfort.

Advertisement





You need to understand that Hashem is in our life every single day. So, there is no need to worry. Take comfort in the fact that you are being worked with. That Hashem has your back. That you are being protected. My father, z”l, would always say, “Don’t worry; the income rises to meet the expenses!” Meaning, Hashem is taking care of us. He had the ultimate comfort. He knew Hashem was with us!