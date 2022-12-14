Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Humans have a tendency to lose hope and motivation after defeat. Reasonably, after endless sleepless nights and days that seem to have an infinite number of hours, we start to feel fatigued, our resources are depleted, and the road to the top appears longer and more treacherous than ever before.

Why would any sane person continue down this path? Why would someone risk it all again? For what?

Flicker is why. We have a flicker inside of us. To quote Rav Kook: we have a divine spark burning inside, yearning to fight for what is right and just. Whether it be in the fierce political arena or inside the four cozy walls of our home, we can never give up or stop. To stop means to admit our cause is futile, meritless, and not worth fighting for.

Instead, we need to use that flicker inside of us to motivate us further, to push through all the rubble, and hopefully create just and righteous change along the way.