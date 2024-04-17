Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Our ancient matriarchs, Sarah, Rebecca, Leah, and Rachel, were four women of beauty, wisdom, and kindness. The matriarchs (imahot) were a model of faith and complete fidelity to G-d. They were at the forefront of the birth of the Jewish people. The foundations from where the Tribes of Israel descended.

Sarah, Abraham’s wife, revealed G-d’s promise: “She shall give rise to nations,” and at an old age, bore Isaac. Rebecca showed kindness, helping to water Eliezer (Isaac’s servant)’s camels. A strong, indomitable nature, she determined that Jacob, rather than Esau, should receive the birthright with Isaac’s blessing. Thus, her maternal instinct shaped our Jewish heritage. Jacob, though enamored of Rachel, was first wed to Leah, Rachel’s sister, through Laban’s trickery. G-d saw Leah’s despair and helped her bear children, and thus she become the mother of a people! Rachel, a woman of empathy, sacrificed for her sister. She cared deeply for her people, her tears flowing through the centuries.

Four extraordinary mothers, women that shaped and molded our Judaic history.