Gold is often associated with greed, envy, and sin. When we think of gold in Judaism, many people’s first thought may be the Golden Calf, our greatest sin. I wonder though, why isn’t it the golden menorah, our greatest symbol and light?

The Lubavitcher Rebbe once told a story of his grandfather, Rabbi Meir Shlomo Yanovsky. When Rabbi Meir Shlomo returned home from a visit to the court of the Rebbe Maharash, he told his community of the grandeur of the Rebbe’s court, who would use the imagery to inspire both his students, and the respect of local leaders who had power over the Jewish community.

When someone questioned the show of wealth, R’ Meir Shlomo explained, “Why was gold created? For the Beis HaMikdash. With the Beis HaMikdash destroyed, gold exists exclusively for tzaddikim like him.”

All that glitters is not gold, and gold should not be what we seek, or what we chase.

But gold, like everything else Hashem created, can be used for the holiest of purposes.

We should never make a G-d of gold, yet there are a myriad of ways to serve Hashem with gold. May we soon merit to serve Hashem with the golden mizbeach, menorah, and aron in the third Beis HaMikdash.