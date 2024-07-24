Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Gray, the color of subjectivity.

At a recent education conference, I modeled a therapeutic session plan explaining how black and white thinking, also known as all or nothing thinking, is an example of cognitive distortion. When we’re in a state of absolute, we should not engage in decision making.

I used alcohol ink, isopropyl alcohol, and straws to showcase how when we are able to recognize the intensity and the absolute thinking and then take a breath, we see more nuisance to the situation that we previously viewed as “black and white.”

There are quite a few gray areas in life, and it’s not a bad thing.

One of my fondest memories in sleepaway camp was when it became dark and cloudy out. While some were bummed that the gray sky cancelled their swimming or sports play plans, I looked forward to the downpour and what came after.

See, the gray meant rain, which meant mud, which obviously meant mud sliding. Taking out vinyl covered mattresses out for a spin down the hill on our campus meant opportunity for core memories to be created.

The gray was my sunshine, while it was disappointment for someone else.

We know that black and white thinking is usually not the answer, but when it comes to gray, we can respect, empathize and validate those who err toward the darker shades and encourage those who are basking in the lighter ones.

