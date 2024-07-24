Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Gray is the mix of both black and white. Sure, we can talk about gray being a neutral color, but it’s also a state of mind. Gray can be the middle road. Often gray can be considered ordinary or common but in life I would like to think I’m far from gray. I like to think of myself as a little white, black, blue, green, pink, orange, yellow, red, and even a little purple. In fact, I don’t think I can really be put in a box nor do I want to be.

I often tell my kids when they choose to take a gray path that they were born to stand out and to be unique. In life my motto is you be you. Be the best version of you that you can be and don’t let anyone stop or get in the way of what you want to be. With this mindset you too can be a leader, an advocate, a cheerleader, and individual.

After October 7th we as Jews stopped being gray, we had to stop being neutral. We were forced to step up to advocate for ourselves, and be proud of who we are. We now have to fight for what we believe in. We can’t just stand on the sidelines or be in the middle of the road. Am Yisrael chai! We will fight and we will win.

