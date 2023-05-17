Photo Credit: Jewish Press

What a plain, unassuming word. It starts, and then it’s over. Seems dull compared to its big brother, the mighty mountain. If I asked you to say hill in Hebrew, you’d be stumped. I was. (Actually, it’s givah.) And yet hill has what to recommend it. The “Jack and Jill” nursery rhyme wouldn’t cut it if they went up a mountain to fetch that pail of water. And “Run for the hills,” with its staccato single syllables, packs a greater punch than “run for the mountains,” wouldn’t you say? (On the other hand, Hill Dew would never get off the ground as a soda. Sounds like Mill Dew.)

Things really pick up, though, when I open the Tanach.

Advertisement





Says Elifaz to Iyov: Were you born before Adam? Were you created before the hills? (Don’t you love the ring of that?)

In Tehillim, hills prance like little lambs, and even clap with joy.

Remember Pilegesh b’givah? (Actually, better not.)

Read Yishayahu, Yirmiyahu and Hoshea, and you can’t help but bump into more gva’ot. (Plural)

Face it, g’vaot are everywhere. So, let’s give a hurrah for the humble hill.