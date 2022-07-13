Photo Credit: Jewish Press

My love affair with Jerusalem started the first time I ever saw her. It was in 1970 on my first visit to Israel. Jerusalem of Gold, to whom Hashem gave nine portions of beauty, captured my heart immediately. But I wasn’t prepared for the rush of emotion that hit me upon actually being there.

Our aliyah took place the following year, and as I walked the ancient paths that our forefathers walked my heart was consumed with thankfulness to the One Above.

When we had to return to the U.S. 12 years later there was an ache in my soul. And then came Covid, and while on a trip back home to Jerusalem in 2020 I found myself very unexpectedly not able to return to New York because the planes were not flying. One month turned into many months. After six months I realized that Hashem was giving me the opportunity to once again live in Jerusalem. And that is where I am once again living. Every morning and every evening my heart sings songs of love to the holy city of Jerusalem.

Jerusalem is eternal and one day we will once again have the Beit HaMikdash in her midst. I pray that day comes soon.