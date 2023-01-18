Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Pirkei Avot 4:1

Ben Zoma said: “Who is wise? He who learns from every man… Who is mighty? He who subdues his [evil] inclination… Who is rich? He who rejoices in his lot…. Who is he that is honored? He who honors his fellow human beings as it is said: “For I honor those that honor Me, but those who spurn Me shall be dishonored” (I Samuel 2:30).

Wisdom is a quality generally thought of as acquired through self- study; our sages teach that true knowledge is procured through learning from others. Strength is generally manifest through external prowess and overt triumph ; true might is known only to the one who surmounts internal drives .

And kavod, honor, respect and esteem judged by societal standards, is in fact taught by chazal, a value and sense of self-esteem bestowed by us to other creations of Hashem. One who recognizes the status of another as a “tzelem Elokim,” created in the image of G-d, will be seen as such by others.