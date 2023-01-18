Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Pirkei Avot 4:1

Ben Zoma said: “Who is wise? He who learns from every man… Who is mighty? He who subdues his [evil] inclination… Who is rich? He who rejoices in his lot…. Who is he that is honored? He who honors his fellow human beings as it is said: “For I honor those that honor Me, but those who spurn Me shall be dishonored” (I Samuel 2:30).

Wisdom is a quality generally thought of as acquired through self- study; our sages teach that true knowledge is procured through learning from others. Strength is generally manifest through external prowess and overt triumph ; true might is known only to the one who surmounts internal drives .

And kavod, honor, respect and esteem judged by societal standards, is in fact taught by chazal, a value and sense of self-esteem bestowed by us to other creations of Hashem. One who recognizes the status of another as a “tzelem Elokim,” created in the image of G-d, will be seen as such by others.

Shani Taragin
Shani Taragin is educational director of Matan-Bellows Eshkolot Tanakh teachers’ programs and Mizrachi Olami Lapidot. Shani directs, leads tours, coordinates, and teaches Tanach, Talmud, Halacha and women’s health in numerous seminaries and adult education programs in Israel and worldwide. Shani lives with her family in Alon Shvut, Gush Etzion-Israel.