Segals are traditionally Leviim. The letters of the name (samach-gimel-lamed) has often been explained as an abbreviation for Sgan LaKohen (assistant to the Kohen).

My grandfather (Rabbi Yosef Segal, zt”l) took our Levite heritage very seriously. He is the author of both Torat Leviim and Yalkut Leviim.

His Magnum Opus, Torat Leviim, deals with the requirements and jobs of a Levi in the Holy Temple. I don’t know of another halachic work that is dedicated to that topic. The sefer is not easy to study and great rabbis have said that it is untranslatable because of its technical approach and complicated language. It is a work that certainly propelled him into the category of modern-day Acharon in the world of halacha and tradition.

Personally, I love the distinction of being a Levi. As a Levi you are encouraged to excel at tefillah and zemiros and there is an expectation that a Levi’s voice will inspire and touch others. I am glad that I have been able to meet that expectation on many levels. I thank G-d and my lineage for that. Go Team Leviim!