When Rav Aharon of Karlin was chazzan for Shacharis on Rosh Hashana one year, as he sang the word “Hamelech,” he fainted. Later, his chassidim asked him why he collapsed. He explained that he remembered a passage in the Talmud in tractate Gittin (56b). Rabban Yochanan ben Zakkai visited the encampment of the Roman emperor, Vespasian.

When Rabban Yoḥanan ben Zakkai arrived, he said: “Greetings to you, the king; greetings to you, the king.” Vespasian said to him: “You are liable for two death penalties; first because I am not yet a king and yet you call me one; and second, if I am a king, why didn’t you come to me until now?”

Rav Aharon of Karlin said, “I am standing before G-d and proclaiming that He is The King. But why didn’t I come to Him until now?” Perhaps this is why Aleinu, a declaration of faith and belief in G-d as king, is a centerpiece of the Mussaf on Rosh Hashana. In saying it, we are challenged to ask a simple yet uncomfortable question. Have we made G-d our King?

We hang upon every word of politicians and activists, fear-mongers and conspiracy theorists, influencers and religious leaders – all trying to sow fear, implant false hope and foment discord. While we have busied ourselves with them, the one King has been forgotten. We don’t turn to him when we are upset, thank him for our lives or acknowledge His hand in our personal and global affairs. We need less doom scrolling, and more davening, less internet and more introspection. In the next few weeks, let’s make sure that when we approach G-d, He won’t ask, “Where have you been?”

