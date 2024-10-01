Photo Credit: Jewish Press

On Rosh Hashana we declare Hashem Melech. But what’s a melech?

Millennia ago, we had melachim from Beis Dovid, nasiem like R’ Yehuda, and reish galuta like Mar Zurtra.

Even in the galus, we saw actual kings. When the Rambam stood before the Caliph, or the Ramban was forced to debate before the court, the king held the power of life and death.

Yet today, it’s hard to see an example of a melech. While a few countries still have kings, they often don’t have the same power.

Certainly, in our country, none of the options for president scream malchus.

Despite all that, there are still places to see a glimpse of kingship. As a chassan stands under the chuppah, it’s hard not to see royalty. When watching a video of the Rebbe surrounded by chassidim, one sees majesty. And when we hear the shofar echo across the shul, one can hear the trumpets of the kings of old.

But perhaps it’s a benefit to us that we can’t see real kings today. It allows us to strengthen our desire, so as we gather in shul this year, we not only crown Hashem as our melech, ask for berachos for us and our families, and beg Hashem to bring home the hostages, but we can also cry out Ad mosai! It’s too long! Speedily give us the paradigm of true earthly malchus, with the coming of the Melech HaMashiach, when Hashem’s malchus will be felt across the world.

