Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Miriam‘s leadership is a remarkable example of courage, vision, and devotion. Her leadership was characterized by:

Initiative: She took the initiative to watch over her baby brother, Moshe, and later to lead the women in song and dance after crossing the yam suf.

Faith: She trusted in Hashem’s promise and encouraged others to do the same, even in times of uncertainty.

Empowerment: She empowered the women to take an active role in the community, recognizing their value and potential.

Resilience: She faced challenges, including the consequences of speaking against Moshe, but she continued to serve and lead.

Miriam’s leadership teaches us that:

Everyone has a role to play in the community, regardless of gender or position.

Courage and initiative are essential for growth and progress.

And faith and trust in G-d’s plan can overcome even the greatest challenges.

Rachel Tuchman
Rachel Tuchman is a licensed mental health counselor practicing in Cedarhurst, NY with over 10 years of experience. She is a HAES (Health At Every Size) aligned clinician and is dedicated to promoting education on body respect and behaviors that honor our health. Rachel also does speaking engagements for schools, synagogues, and various community organizations.