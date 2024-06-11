Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The word morah is defined as teacher or instructor. The same shoresh (yud, reish, hey) can also be translated as one who throws, like an archer. A possible reason for the linguistic connection between these two words is that teachers throw their finger (i.e. point) to direct the student. On a simple level, teachers guide students to the correct answer. But of course, teachers have the power to do much more than that, by steering students to new discoveries about the world and about themselves.

Another correlation between teachers and archers is that both must focus on their target. One might assume that teachers are simply aiming at the students’ minds. After all, they are trying to convey information and build skills. But an equally important goal is to impact students’ hearts. To inspire true development and growth, students must feel connected to what they are being taught. The role of a teacher includes instilling meaning and significance in everything they teach.

There’s an additional message in the analogy between teachers and archers. An arrow is only effective when it is first drawn towards the shooter and then released. In fact, the more the archer pulls the arrow back towards his own heart, the greater force it will have on its target. Similarly, educators need to teach from the heart in order to have the greatest impact on their students. This requires teaching with sincerity, patience and empathy, which creates a nurturing environment in which students feel safe to question, explore and create.