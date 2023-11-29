Photo Credit: Jewish Press

When I was converting, I had to pick a Hebrew name. My friend Seth Glass (ob”m) told me I should go by the middle name “Ora.” I asked him why. He said, “Because you are the light.”

I didn’t quite understand it at the time, but I liked the name “Ora.” Seth was a very spiritual man and musician, and I trusted him.

Advertisement





Now, years later, I get why he called me that: Through my writing, through speaking out, I aim to bring positivity into this world. What makes me happiest is serving others and bringing joy into their lives. My mission is to show the beauty of the Orthodox Jewish community while standing up for the entire Jewish community, which has been especially prevalent these past few weeks.

In these times, I take my obligation as Ora very seriously. I strive to be a light in this world. I strive to always have a smile on my face and to bring Hashem’s love into the world and make it a little brighter. Now, the light is needed more than ever before. I’ll never stop shining.