Photo Credit: Jewish Press

When asked to write about oranges I thought, really? How will I write anything of substance about oranges?

By hashgacha, the same day, I interviewed Nova survivor Ofri Reiner, who shared an incredible story about oranges. For many Nova survivors, oranges have become a symbol of hope.

Advertisement





After terrorists infiltrated the Nova festival on October 7, one thousand people were running through a potato field trying to escape. They ran 11 miles in the scorching sun for four hours. “After a full night of dancing and drinking my lips were so cracked that it felt like a microwave was on my mouth.”

At one point they came to an orange field. Although the oranges were green, Ofri described it as the best orange she ever tasted in her life.

She started to call out, “Tapuzim!!” Throngs of people ran to find more oranges to eat.

Ofri recalled that her great-grandfather walked the Auschwitz death march. He used to hide small parcels of bread in his clothing and at night he shared it with everyone.

“Nova and the Holocaust are not the same, but I am proud that in such inhumane conditions, I had the same core values as my great-grandfather. I was happy to share my oranges and to tell everyone.”

The large contingent of people arrived in Kibbutz Patish where they were greeted with civilians with huge pots from their Shabbat meal. They handed out plates of food and offered assistance.

“This is how we survived. Oranges represent hope to many Nova survivors.

Share this article on WhatsApp: