Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We were definitely going to win.

Huddled all together in the living room, with our arms around each other, we each had a wide smile. Only, instead of our teeth showing, we each had the peel of an orange wedge.

Snap. The photo was taken. We were confident we’d win. Our picture was funny, heartwarming, and clever all at once. The contest was arranged by a navel orange company. The ask? Send us a photo of your family enjoying our oranges.

I should mention this was over 25 years ago. We took the picture on a disposable camera, and we hoped for the best.

When we got our film developed and looked through the pictures, our hearts sank. Our sure-to-win photo was a failure. The lighting was terrible. It was hard to make out any part of the picture.

At least the oranges had tasted sweet. And you know what? So did the memory.

These days, I sometimes catch myself aiming for the perfect picture of my own family. “Say cheese… Look up… Turn your head… Let’s try again… That’s not your real smile…”

And then I catch myself. What am I hoping to preserve? A memory or a pose?

Life’s sweetest moments never need a retake.

