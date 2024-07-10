Photo Credit: Jewish Press

As camp season approaches and kids gear up for lots of sports, here’s a tip for camp staff to help kids laugh and enjoy while playing, instead of feeling nervous or pressured to win.

The Hebrew word for “play,” mischak, sounds like schok, which means laughter. This connection highlights the joy that play should bring.

When it comes to sports, it’s key for adults to emphasize life skills learned from the game, rather than focusing on winning and losing. Compliment kids on their preparation, such as proper eating and hydrating, their sportsmanship, effort, resilience, fair play, and attentiveness to counselors and coaches. By focusing on these skills, we can build kids’ confidence, give them a sense of genuine accomplishment, and equip them with tools to succeed in life while enjoying the journey.

Wishing everyone a safe and happy summer filled with play and laughter!

