Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We were stumped.

I was in 6th grade and we were beginning the class like we always did: with a picture puzzle. My teacher held up a paper with B on top and OW below that. This particular one was extra tricky.

My mind worked quickly.

An L-Shaped “Bow.”

“Elbow!” I shouted.

I’ll never forget her quiet nod and proud grin.

Fast forward a decade. I was teaching my first class (ever!) and completed my lesson plan early. I racked my mind for an educational activity to end the period. Inspired by my teacher, I wrote “Stand” on the board, and below that, “I.” A few quiet moments, and then a student’s hand shot up. “I under-stand,” she exclaimed. Clearly, she did.

These days, I create picture puzzles like those, but Jewish themed. And I enjoy hearing from kids and adults who enjoy the mental workout.

Only recently did I realize how much of an impact my 6th grade teacher had on my life; she strengthened and encouraged my love for reading, writing – and puzzles!

A good teacher can have that impact: inspiring a love for something.

And that’s not puzzling.