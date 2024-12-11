Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Reb Yehuda HaNasi – Rebbi – what can we even say? The man was a walking Shas, a one-man Vaad Hatzalah for Torah She’ba’al Peh. While the rest of us are shvitzing just to finish a daf with Rashi, Rebbi was out there pulling off the ultimate chiddush: editing the entire Mishna – every halacha, every machlokes – so that even the biggest am ha’aretz can open a Gemara and not be lost. And don’t get me started on how he was keeping the Romans off our backs, all while running the biggest yeshiva Klal Yisrael ever saw.

Picture this: while we’re complaining that we don’t have time for seder because of some shtus, Rebbi was writing the Mishna with one hand, holding up the klal with the other, and still finding time to give kavod to every last talmid chacham like they were Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai himself. And you think your chavrusa is busy? Rebbi managed to juggle the entire future of Torah She’ba’al Peh with more siyata d’Shmaya than we can imagine.

If Rebbi were here today, he’d probably have the biggest WhatsApp group in the world, running the whole Daf Yomi circuit while we’re still figuring out if we can fit in another coffee before seder. And let’s be real – he’d give us all a shtark klap and remind us to stop wasting time on narishkeit and get back to learning, ‘cause if we think we’re too busy, Rebbi’s got 63 masechtos of “hold my Gemara.”

