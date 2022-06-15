Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I’ve heard the slang term “salty” to mean bitter or resentful. I imagine it has a biblical origin, as in “Lot’s wife was salty about the two random guys her husband just invited in.”

According to the Midrash, she decided to pretend to ask the neighbors for salt to try to have her two angelic guests killed by way of angry mob or through excess sodium. But the joke was on her because angels don’t eat, which makes me wonder what the conversation was like when the angels were guests for a meal at Avraham’s house. “So how good are those tongue sandwiches I made? You know it’s real tongue.” And they just have to try their best to be convincing but also polite and go “Oh…so good, especially the food parts.”

When Sodom is destroyed, Lot’s wife looks back at the city because the angels said not to, and she gets turned into a pillar of salt. Non-Jews have a superstition to throw salt over a shoulder if salt is spilled, to ward off bad luck or the devil. This is of course absurd, since everyone knows the way to trick Satan is to just blow the shofar for a month straight and then not blow it for a day.