The concept of sand is so complex to me. So many images come to mind. Like many, I love to feel the sand on my feet, listening to the ocean. In that setting, sand evokes calm and serenity. I’ve also walked the sand dunes in the desert, with nothing but more sand in sight. There, sand is absolutely terrifying. It just goes on forever.

The Kli Yakar interprets Hashem’s comparison of the Jewish people to sand in an interesting way. He points out that sand is always subjected to forces from the waves, but it always holds together and never dissipates. The Jewish people, similarly, have constantly been subjected to external pressure, but we’ve always held together and survived.

I’m also drawn to the image of a sand timer. As the grains pass from top to bottom, time runs out, but the sand still endures. It’s all still there. Flip it over, and the sand gets another chance, just as prominently as it had been just a short time before. We’re not much different. We might look like we’ve disappeared, but all is takes is a little shake, a little inspiration, and we’re back with just as much passion as before.

