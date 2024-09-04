Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The Chumash tells us of three times where shira is used. The first is after Bnei Yisrael went through the split sea and sang to thank Hashem. The second was Shiras Ha’Be’ar, where everyone sang to celebrate getting water and avoiding dehydration in the desert. These two songs were spontaneous thanks to Hashem and expressions of great joy. The third, Parshas Ha’azinu, was sung by Moshe to Bnei Yisrael to strengthen his parting message to them. It was not sudden, and the song seemed to have a different justification.

Song clearly can reflect deep emotions and also can represent unbound joy. However, not every time is meant to have singing. When Klal Yisrael sang after escaping Egypt and getting water, the songs somehow enhanced their praise and positively contributed to the moment. But if one’s inclusion of tunes into praise or tefillah distracts from the topic or the focus on what is actually going on, it might be counterproductive. Additionally, there are different types of beats, words, and general styles in music. These are some of the factors discussed when defining what “Jewish music” is. Nonetheless, singing thanks is so critical that the Gemara says Chizkiyahu lost his chance to be Mashiach because he did not sing praises to Hashem.

The ideas and value of song are pronounced in many sifrei chasidus and can move anyone to different mind spaces or realms. Hopefully, we can channel our shira and use it to enhance our life.

