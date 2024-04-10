Photo Credit: Jewish Press

When I think of shtreimels, I think of the Stella D’oro Swiss Fudge cookies. In my home we called them “shtreimel cookies.” I don’t know if we were unique in that way, but there is something special about referring to an everyday cookie in such a fashion. I feel it ties in beautifully to what the shtreimel hat itself represents. Which is:

Tradition: It serves as a symbol of adherence to cultural and religious customs passed down through generations.

Advertisement





Connection to heritage: The shtreimel serves as a tangible connection to the rich cultural heritage of Eastern European Jews. By wearing the shtreimel, individuals affirm their identity and connection to their ancestors who also wore similar attire.

Unity: In wearing the shtreimel individuals demonstrate their solidarity with their community and shared traditions. It fosters a sense of unity and belonging among fellow chassidic Jews.

The shtreimel cookie constantly connected my family members to tradition, heritage, and unity. It wasn’t just a cookie anymore. It was a beautiful way of incorporating our Jewish heritage in a mundane tasty way; ever so subtle and that was the exact beauty of it. Now where else and how else can you get so much out of one delicious cookie?!