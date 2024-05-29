Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The last Word Prompt I did was the word “sanctuary.” I spoke of the sacredness of building boundaries for oneself.

This week’s word “walls” invokes the dangers of building walls, assumptions and stereotypes, around others. These walls silence communication between us before we even have a chance to begin.

Advertisement





At a community forum, a mixed crowd spoke of bridging the gap between our communities. One group vocalized stereotypes and assumptions about the other group, alienating them in the community discussion. For all the community love that was proposed, the few walls that were built surely declared the opposite. Once some of the walls were pointed out, the discussion went in a better direction.

I brought my youngest child with me on an errand and they asked the store associate whether they were a man or a woman. This clearly upset the associate, as they stormed off before I could apologize. I told this child that it’s not for us to decide which box others fit into because only they can decide that for themselves. It’s our job to listen and provide space for others to shine as they are.