Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I’m writing this while at a firing range in Gush Etzion practicing anti-terror tactics with the rapid response team of the Jewish community of Hebron.

Are me and my teammates zealous?

Advertisement





You bet. Folks here are zealous to defend against an equally zealous enemy. Here in Judea, it is clear that we are in the midst of a serious conflict for the land and for legitimacy.

But do we zealously hate every Arab? No. Our enemies are the Jihadists, the people who want to undermine our rights and destroy our country – but not everyone is like that. Some respect our country, and others know the real will of Allah is to bring the Jewish people back to the land given to the children of Ibrahim.

Do we live in a zealous time?

Sadly, most of us do not understand the great opportunity of this generation. We are “As Dreamers” – not in the positive sense, but in the sleepy sense. We are dreaming while we should be acting zealously to strengthen our country and develop the land. Maybe we are not being zealous enough…

Back at the firing range, it will soon be time to pray Mincha. Will we, the Hebron rapid response team, pray with zealous conviction to Hashem and ask to give us strength to do His Will?

Yes, we will try. But halevai – if only it could be more.