New York, NY – On Wednesday, February 8th, two culinary worlds will come together for one purpose. Restaurateur Micah Seavers, who got involved with the Masbia Relief Team in the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through Kentucky in December 2021, will come to New York City and contrast his cooking against long-time Masbia volunteer and cookbook author, Naomi Ross. Naomi Ross and Micah Seavers, will each present six of their favorite dishes paired with selected wines, at a beautiful event hosted by Digital Content Creator, Melinda Strauss, while showing their techniques and discussing their food heritage.

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Advertisement



Chop hunger IV will raise funds to help feed the needy at the Masbia Soup Kitchen Network, where event MC, Melinda Strauss, who has been a long-time Masbia supporter through many of her endeavors, such as her famous annual Jewish Food Media Conferences and her personal birthday fundraisers. “This new upscale take on the Chop Hunger event has two very notable, new features”, said Alexander Rapaport, Executive Director of Masbia. “All of the onstage participants have worked in the trenches with Masbia to feed the needy and it’s not a buffet event, but a high-end, gourmet experience.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.