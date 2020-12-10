Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We have several things to look forward to this year. Holidays are coming, and it’s my favorite time to spend time with family, celebrate with loved ones, and give them gifts that express my love to them.

I can think of nothing better than the gift of self-care and beauty. A brand that is dedicated to giving its clients a way to feel good, healthy, and strong is Estala Skincare. Esta Crompton, owner of Estala Skincare, knows firsthand how transformative the right beauty tools and skincare can be for one’s self-esteem, positivity, and state of mind. The following skincare tips for winter and anti-aging from Esta appeared as a blog post on her Estala Skincare website. Head to https://estalaskincare.com for the perfect Chanukah gifts, such as the bathtub tray, vanity mirror with lights, derma roller, makeup remover pads, and of course skincare. Use code TFD10 for 10% off your purchases.

Advertisement



Goodbye Dry Skin: Pro Tips For Winter

At some point, we all struggle with dry skin. These problems often occur during the winter months when our skin is drier than usual. Follow these pro tips to mitigate your skincare woes this season.

Moisturize Right Away. Apply moisturizer immediately after bathing or after washing your hands. This helps plug the spaces between your skin cells and seal in moisture while your skin is still damp. For the perfect moisturizer, try Luminescence Skin Lightening Cream, an anti-aging night cream that helps stop aging by reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyper-pigmentation.

Humidify. Use a humidifier in the winter. Set it to around 60%, a level that should be sufficient to replenish the top layer of the epidermis.

Wash Less. Limit yourself to one 5- to 10-minute bath or shower daily. If you bathe more than that, you may strip away much of the skin’s oily layer and cause it to lose moisture.

Avoid The Harsh Stuff. Steer clear of deodorant soaps, perfumed soaps, and alcohol products, which can strip away natural oils. Instead, try the Revitalizing Toning Cleanser, which is an anti-aging, toning facial cleanser that removes dirt and makeup in the evening, leaving your skin soft and supple.

Put Away The Scrubs. To reduce the risk of trauma to the skin, avoid bath sponges, scrub brushes, and washcloths. If you don’t want to give them up altogether, be sure to use a light touch. For the same reason, pat or blot (don’t rub) the skin when toweling dry.

Shave Smarter. When shaving, use a shaving cream or gel and leave it on your skin for several minutes before starting.

Top 10 Uncommon Anti-Aging Tips

Say No To Straws. That’s right. Using a straw seems like it would have no effect. But over the years, sipping through a straw can cause and accentuate wrinkles and fine lines around your mouth.

Avoid Smoking. Besides for the cancer risks, the habit takes a major toll on your appearance, contributing to premature skin aging, wrinkles, stained teeth, and even increased psoriasis risk.

Up Your Antioxidants. Vitamins E and B12 will work wonders on your skin. Add more fatty fish and poultry to your diet to get these naturally.

Eat More Protein. It is recommended that most women have at least 50 grams of protein per day, more if you work out. As we age, losing muscle mass is natural. Eating more protein can slow that process. Additionally, a protein-rich diet is essential for healthy-looking hair.

Sleep With Silk. Cotton and polyester tug at the delicate skin on your face, but silk and satin pillowcases are gentler, and can prevent you from waking up with creased cheeks. With a silk pillowcase, your skin slides on the pillow. Less friction can slow the development of fine lines over time.

Prioritize Exercise. As if keeping your weight in check and preventing chronic health conditions weren’t enough, frequent exercise can help you look and feel younger, according to research. A recent study of older adults published in The Journal of Physiology discovered that more active participants functioned physiologically similar to younger adults. Your face will benefit from those sweat sessions as well.

Exfoliate Twice Per Week. Exfoliating your face can work wonders by removing dead skin cells and revealing the fresh layers beneath. Of course, you can overdo it. Try to exfoliate twice per week as you age.

Use A Proven Anti-Aging Line. The market is saturated with “miracle products.” To really combat aging, you need an all-encompassing skincare line designed just for that. Try the Estala Anti-Aging Line and the Derma Roller, which uses micro abrasion to restore your skin’s natural glow, right at home.

Take Care Of Your Hands. You probably give the skin on your face plenty of TLC, but what about your hands? Without a targeted regimen to slow down the onset of dark spots and textural changes, hands can age a person faster than the face. Sun is the main culprit, so use SPF on your hands. At night, use your regular anti-aging serum on any dry spots on your hands.

Brighten Your Smile. Stained, yellowed teeth can add years to your face. To feel more confident about your smile, remove stains with whitening toothpaste, strips, or trays.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.