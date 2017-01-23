Let’s do the TRUMP!!
Words and music: David Ben Reuven
Published: January 23rd, 2017
Latest update: January 22nd, 2017
I say, Have you heard the new song about the Republican front-runner Donald Trump?
No, I’d love to hear it. How does it go?
It goes like this:
1, 2, 3 and Trump
Come on everybody let’s do the Trump
Up in the air and down with a bump
Come on everybody let’s do the Trump!
1,2,3 and Trump
Come on everybody let’s do the Trump
Up in the air and down with a bump
Come on everybody let’s do the Trump!
Everybody, everybody, everybody do the Trump
Some people Trump low
Some people Trump high
Some people try to reach the sky
And Trump, Trump, Trump
Everybody do the Trump
1,2,3 and Trump x 2….
I asked my brother What shall I do?
Just watch your Mother She’s Trumpin too
1.2.3 and Trump x2…
I can Trump higher, higher than you
I can Trump faster, faster than you
I can Trump lower, lower than you
I can Trump slower, slower than you
Bill Shakespeare does it, Mick Jagger does it, Ben Reuven does it, Lionel Messi does it, Serena Williams does it,
Fat people do it, thin people do it, small people do it, tall people do it
The whole world’s doin the Trump
1,2,3 and Trump x2….David Herman
