Words and music: David Ben Reuven







Photo Credit: Pixabay



I say, Have you heard the new song about the Republican front-runner Donald Trump?

No, I’d love to hear it. How does it go?

It goes like this:

1, 2, 3 and Trump

Come on everybody let’s do the Trump

Up in the air and down with a bump

Come on everybody let’s do the Trump!

1,2,3 and Trump

Come on everybody let’s do the Trump

Up in the air and down with a bump

Come on everybody let’s do the Trump!

Everybody, everybody, everybody do the Trump

Some people Trump low

Some people Trump high

Some people try to reach the sky

And Trump, Trump, Trump

Everybody do the Trump

1,2,3 and Trump x 2….

I asked my brother What shall I do?

Just watch your Mother She’s Trumpin too

1.2.3 and Trump x2…

I can Trump higher, higher than you

I can Trump faster, faster than you

I can Trump lower, lower than you

I can Trump slower, slower than you

Bill Shakespeare does it, Mick Jagger does it, Ben Reuven does it, Lionel Messi does it, Serena Williams does it,

Fat people do it, thin people do it, small people do it, tall people do it

The whole world’s doin the Trump

1,2,3 and Trump x2….

David Herman

About the Author:

The author's opinion does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Jewish Press.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: