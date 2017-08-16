Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Bein hazmanim (Hebrew for “between time periods”) refers to vacation time in Jewish Orthodox yeshivas. These periods of time, generally corresponding to the major Jewish holidays, are large blocks of calendar dates in which official studies are suspended and students typically leave the yeshiva setting. These bein hazmanim blocks divide between the three major yeshiva zmanim (semesters) – the Pesach zman, the kayitz (summer) zman, and the Tishrei period right after Yom Kippur.

It is now the height of bein hazmanim (“between the times”) – the yeshiva world’s equivalent of summer break. It started last week right after Tisha B’Av, and will finish on the 23rd of August (1st of Elul). It is one of the longest holidays in the haredi calendar, and most yeshiva students take advantage of the summer holiday and engage in outdoor activities

Once a person was on a visit to the great scholar Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and asked him a question regarding this time period. He asked him: How much does one need to learn during bein hazmanim? Rav Chaim replied: “The duty is to learn all day as usual.” Thus, the goal during this time is to make the students realize that, in truth, bein hazmanim is a zman, a semester in itself, and should be treated accordingly.

How true that is in everyday life as well. Rabbi Akiva said that one should not postpone study and good deeds for a later time when he or she thinks that time will be available for those projects for perhaps that time or opportunity may never arrive. Living in a carefree mode during bein hazmanim is dangerous and counterproductive to human accomplishment. The rabbis of Israel throughout the generations of our history stressed that time is the only commodity in life that is irreplaceable. By this they meant that bein hazmanim is a precious time on its own.

The Talmud itself tells us that Rabbi Akiva never announced that it was time to leave the study hall except on the eve of Yom Kippur and Pesach. To Rabbi Akiva bein hazmanim was always the right time for study, and that is what helped make him the great scholar of the Jewish people for all time.

Naturally life and its necessary ordinary chores exist. Yet we should realize that even while performing these tasks we can do so with a higher intent and a deeper understanding of the value and purpose of time.

Our father Avraham was eulogized as “having arrived with his days.” That is meant to indicate that all his days were filled with constructive activities, holy endeavors, and great kindness and attention to the needs of others. He arrived at the end of his life with full days. He never differentiated between bein hazmanim break period and the regular time of study. Therefore, he continues to set an example for all of his descendants, the people of Israel.

The study of the Torah throughout the world is what keeps the entire universe alive. In all the different time zones the world over, Torah is always being studied.

To a small child, glass and diamonds look the same. As we grow up and learn more about life, we realize the great difference between glass and diamonds. We then treat diamonds with great care. The more we realize that the Torah is a diamond and the one with the greatest value, the more we will cherish every moment we have to study it. So even if it’s now the time of summer break and all have gone out to play, we must not forget the difference between glass and diamonds. We have to spend time during our break learning Torah.

When we love someone very much, we don’t count the days till we can get a break from this person. We try to spend as much time with them as possible. While we may not spend all our time together with our loved ones, they are always dear to our hearts. This is true for a Jew. No matter what time of the year it is, no matter where we are and no matter what we are doing, we always have set times to pray and to learn and to stay connected. So although we are all enjoying our summer break, remember that the whole world survives from the Torah and good deeds that we do.

One might think that we need all sorts of major weapons to stay on top as a leading country, and contribute lots of physical matter to the world. But these things are secondary, because without the study of Torah there would not be a continuance to the world. Let us thank our father in heaven who gave us his most prized possession, the holy Torah, and let’s take her with us where ever we go, even on our summer vacation.