Photo Credit: pixabay

In this show, Jono and Ross talk about some of the celebrities and recording artists who despite the threats and pressure of the anti-Israel agenda, are performing in the Jewish State anyway. They also share several other examples of BDS fails, including a mention of 21 U.S. states that have passed Anti-BDS legislation.

They discuss some of the recent archaeological digs and discoveries in the Land of Israel, a U.S. super carrier docked off the Haifa coast, and yet another Arab ban of Wonder Woman.

And then there is the story of Sonia, an injured cat living in Gaza. How is it that little Sonia brought Palestinian and Israeli animal activists together on a humanitarian mission?

Israel On My Mind 06July2017 – PODCAST