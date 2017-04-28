Photo Credit: U.S. government / public domain

One hundred US Senators unanimously signed a letter that called on the UN to stop the anti-Israel bias inside the United Nations.

The letter was first released this morning by the Washington Post.

In the letter the Senators wrote, “Through words and actions, we urge you to ensure that Israel is treated neither better nor worse than any other U.N. member in good standing… But, continued targeting of Israel by the U.N. Human Rights Council and other U.N. entities is unacceptable.”

