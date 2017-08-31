Photo Credit: Conan O'Brien, Twitter
Conan O'Brien floating in the Dead Sea, Wednesday August 30, 2017, filming for 'Conan Without Borders' on TBS

Late-night TV talk show host Conan O’Brien visited Ziv Hospital in Tzefat on Thursday, where he learned about the years-long treatment Israel has provided to Syrian children who are brought to the medical center after quietly crossing the border.

“You deserve a Nobel Peace Prize,” O’Brien told the hospital staff.

On Wednesday the comedian visited the Dead Sea, where he discovered that he could float on his back while “enjoying Garfield in Hebrew.”

O’Brien has been in Israel since last Friday to film an episode of his TBS special, “Conan Without Borders.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

