Photo Credit: Conan O'Brien, Twitter

Late-night TV talk show host Conan O’Brien visited Ziv Hospital in Tzefat on Thursday, where he learned about the years-long treatment Israel has provided to Syrian children who are brought to the medical center after quietly crossing the border.

“You deserve a Nobel Peace Prize,” O’Brien told the hospital staff.

On Wednesday the comedian visited the Dead Sea, where he discovered that he could float on his back while “enjoying Garfield in Hebrew.”

O’Brien has been in Israel since last Friday to film an episode of his TBS special, “Conan Without Borders.”