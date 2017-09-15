Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

Israeli scientists are rescuing endangered green sea turtles at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, a branch of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

The work is being carried out in a pool at the reproduction nucleus of the rescue center in Mikhmoret.

The reproduction nucleus holds about 23 green sea turtles, each about 16 years old, who are being raised in “captivity” in artificial conditions until they reach sexual maturity at the age of 20.

The goal is to raise the turtles to reproduce a new generation of the endangered species which will then be released back to nature, into the Mediterranean Sea.