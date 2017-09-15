Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90
Green sea turtles being raised in captivity in Israel in order to return a new generation of the endangered species to the open sea.

Israeli scientists are rescuing endangered green sea turtles at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, a branch of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

The work is being carried out in a pool at the reproduction nucleus of the rescue center in Mikhmoret.

Advertisement

The reproduction nucleus holds about 23 green sea turtles, each about 16 years old, who are being raised in “captivity” in artificial conditions until they reach sexual maturity at the age of 20.

The goal is to raise the turtles to reproduce a new generation of the endangered species which will then be released back to nature, into the Mediterranean Sea.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleRussian Jewish Community Center Firebombed in Moscow
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...