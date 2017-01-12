Knesset Committee Approves Bill To Block Boycott Advocates From Entering Israel

Activists calling for a boycott against Israel won't be able to enter the state if a proposed law is passed in the Knesset plenum.



A Turkish airplane in Israel.

Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90



The Knesset Internal Affairs and Environment Committee approved a bill Wednesday that will allow the Interior Ministry to block boycott advocates from entering Israel.

The measure now goes to the Knesset plenum for its second and third readings before it is signed into law.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

