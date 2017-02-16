Two Israelis Arrested for Murder in Bulgaria



Two Israeli brothers were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of murder in Bulgaria, Mignews reportd.

The brothers are suspected of murdering a third Israeli and throwing the body in the woods. Police say the body of the deceased is marked by signs of violence.

Local residents spotted the brothers who were carrying the body into the woods, and called the police.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said they are studying the police reports.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

