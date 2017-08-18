Early Friday morning, several hours after the original ramming attack that so far killed 13 and injured an estimated 100 in the coastal city of Barcelona, Spain, a group of five terrorists wearing suicide bomb belts rammed their Audi A3 into innocent pedestrians on the streets of Cambrils, 70 miles south of Barcelona.

Six people were injured, two critical, in this attack, which also resulted in police killing all five terrorists and bomb squad sappers detonating the suicide bombs.

Cambrils is a coastal town in the province of Tarragona, Catalonia, which, along with the rest of Tarragona, has enjoyed very rapid development over the last few decades.

A spokesman for the Catalonia regional government told the media the alleged terrorists in their Audi A3 “apparently knocked down several people before coming across a police patrol and a shoot-out ensued.” Police said one of the terrorists also carried a knife.

Police are certain the attackers in Cambrils were linked to the ones in Barcelona, which takes care of speculations that ISIS, which had claimed credit for the Barcelona murders, only made it “its” operation after the fact. On that count, the Catalonia police chief has warned that “unfortunately, the number of fatalities [in Barcelona] will likely rise.”

Police now also link to the attacks two explosions that occurred Wednesday night in a house in the town of Alcanar, 125 miles south of Barcelona and 55 miles south of Cambrils. Police now believe the explosions were caused by terrorists who were preparing explosives, and not by a faulty gas pipe. At least one person was killed and more than 16 injured in that explosion.

President Donald J. Trump tweeted after the Barcelona attack: “The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!”

