At least 22 have been injured when a bomb exploded during the morning rush hour inside a crowded Underground train in London, news media reported Friday. Passengers suffering burns and covered in blood were being transported out of Parsons Green station in Southwest London following the explosion. According to the National Health Service, 18 people were taken to hospitals and another several others sought medical help on their own.

The bomb exploded at 8:20 AM local time on a District Line train leaving Parsons Green station. Passengers described seeing a wall of fire rushing through the train car.

“This was a detonation of an improvised explosive device,” Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan Police said at a news conference. He asked people who had snapped photos or videos of the bombing to come forward.

MI5 is assisting investigators.

Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were with the victims. She will call an emergency cabinet meeting later in the day.

According to Sky News, investigators suspect the device did not fully detonate.

Twitter user @Rrigs posted an image of a smoking white bucket used by builders, adding, “Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door.”

This is the fifth terror attack in Britain since March, when a terrorist mowed down pedestrians and stabbed a policeman outside the British parliament.