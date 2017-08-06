Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson's Office

According to the Police Spokesperson’s Office, on Sunday morning, traffic police officers carrying out enforcement activities against life-threatening road violations in the city of Umm al-Fahm in north-central Israel, stopped an Arab motorist for a routine inspection, and when asked to present his license and registration, the motorist opened a compartment next to the hand brake, where the officer spotted a black pistol sticking out.

As soon as he identified the gun, the police officer reached for the compartment and removed it, after which he arrested the motorist, a resident of the northern region in his 20s. The was transferred for further interrogation at the new Umm al-Fahm police station.

The gun, an FN with a cartridge full of bullets, was confiscated. It is a product of Fabrique Nationale d’Herstal, often referred to as Fabrique Nationale or simply FN, a leading firearms manufacturer located in Herstal, Belgium, and owned by the holding company Herstal Group which is owned by the regional government of Wallonia. It is currently the largest exporter of military small arms in Europe.