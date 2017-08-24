Photo Credit: TPS

A truck transporting a heavy construction vehicle hit the pedestrian bridge in the town of Efrat, Gush Etzion on Thursday evening.

Some small pieces of concrete from the bridge broke off.

The bridge crosses over the main road in Efrat, and the road has been closed off until an engineer can assess the damage to the bridge.

No one was injured, according to the police.

All vehicles are being rerouted through the Gefen neighborhood, causing a bit of traffic.

Last week a truck hit the pedestrian bridge over Highway 4, which connected Bnei Brak to Givat Shmuel, knocking the bridge down and killing the driver.