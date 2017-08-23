Photo Credit: GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night met with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation.

Netanyahu thanked his guests for their strong support for Israel and the group discussed security challenges in the region and economic opportunities between the US and Israel.

The meeting took place against Netanyahu’s upcoming visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the arrival (via Saudi Arabia) of President Donald Trump’s envoys to discuss the resurrection of the peace process between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.