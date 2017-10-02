Photo Credit:

A gunmen shot into the crowd at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip where a country music

festival is being held. The attack happened on Sunday night.

Police have identified the suspect as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada.

Update: Police in Las Vegas are reporting that 50 people were murdered and 200 wounded in the attack. The shooting was located in a room on the 32 floor.

The shooter has been taken down by police and they no longer believe there is a second shooter.

A video of the start of the attack:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Tweeted: “We’re investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area.”

Absolutely horrifying footage of an active shooter in Las Vegas. Stay safe everyone!pic.twitter.com/6pjEy4nMEa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2017

Shooting in Las Vegas. People fleeing (video from the Mandalay Bay hotel) pic.twitter.com/hs98J5uK6T — Eiki Hrafnsson (@EirikurH) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas shooting witness: "Lots of people got hit … One guy ended up dying in my arms" https://t.co/hNllVBHMaA pic.twitter.com/0eSLZLMWQK — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

So far, police sources have told CNN that they found one suspected shooter dead and that there are multiple shooters involved in the incident. SWAT units are searching for more attackers.

The LVMPD later tweeted: “Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time.”

At this point it is unknown who is behind the attack, but in May of this year, ISIS released a video indicating Vegas would be targeted.