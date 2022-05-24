Photo Credit: Tnuva USA

What would Shavuos be like without Tnuva?

Tnuva boasts a fantastic collection of cheeses and dairy products that work perfectly for every dairy dish, savory or sweet; and all have mehudar kosher certification.

Advertisement



Enjoy Tnuva’s trademark Premium cheese spread, rich sheep and cow Feta and hard cheeses, or lighten up with the lower-fat versions. Tnuva’s Quark soft white cheese comes in 5% and 9% fat, and works perfectly in cheesecakes, to fill blintzes, or for quiches and casseroles.

Find the following original recipe and many more on the Tnuva USA website at www.tnuvausa.com.

Cheesecake Bites

Ingredients

Base:

5 ounces plain vanilla wafers, ground

3.5 ounces butter, melted

Cheesecake filling:

3 eggs

¾ cup sugar

2 containers Tnuva Premium Cheese Spread, Original Flavor

1 cup sour cream

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Toppings (each is enough for 4 “bites”)

2 fresh pineapple rings cut into 8 triangles + 1 fresh passion fruit + coconut slice

4 teaspoons caramel fudge + 4 mini cookies

4 teaspoons chocolate spread + 4 salty pretzels

½ container heavy cream whipped + 4 strawberries

4 teaspoons caramel spread + 4 sugar-coated almonds

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350⁰F. Prepare pans for 20 mini muffins.

2. Put the cookies and butter in a bowl and mix well. Divide the mixture into each of the mini muffins and press down.

3. Place all the cheesecake filling ingredients in a medium bowl and beat until smooth. Pour over the base, dividing evenly so that they are all the same height.

4. Bake for about 20 minutes, until the filling is set. Remove from the oven and let cool at room temperature, then place in the fridge for at least an hour.

5. To decorate, remove from the muffin pan and place on a platter. Decorate as shown or according to personal preference.