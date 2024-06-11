Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Reading of Megillat “Ruth” on Shavuot has its roots in Masechet Sofrim.

There are a number of suggestions as to why it is read.

Advertisement


Shavuot is time of harvest, and the drama of Ruth takes place in the harvest season. Furthermore, Boaz fulfilled the agricultural Mitzvot in an exemplary fashion. Ruth is the paradigm convert, and accepted the Torah, and we all “converted” at Mt. Sinai. Ruth was the progenitor of King David, whose birth and passing fell on Shavuot. (See Sefer Hatoda’a)

The earliest source that I saw is from Yalkut (596), cited in Mishna Brura (490:17) “מה ענין רות אצל עצרת?…ללמדך שלא ניתנה תורה אלא על ידי יסורין ועוני” I wish all of you much Simcha and contentment.

Still, if we are to succeed in Torah we must be willing to sacrifice and work hard.

Chag Sameach

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleSinwar: We Have the Israelis Right Where We Want Them
Next articleAri Fuld on Shavuot: On the Indigenous People of Israel and Why There is a Shofar on Yom Kippur and Shavuot
Rav Yitzchak Korn
Rav Korn is a senior Rabbi at Yeshivat Netiv Aryeh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR